Routes to Our Roots: A Literary Journey of Flagstaff's Migrant Story

Join us for the Literacy Center’s Fall Fundraiser to benefit our immigration legal services and adult and children’s literacy programs!

Featuring:

-Guest Speaker & Artist Shonto Begay

-AZ PBS Documentary “Tested”

-TLC’s Oral History Project

-Local Historian Johnny Anaya

-Local History Showcase

-Food, drinks & raffle

Enjoy an afternoon celebrating the people, cultures, and journeys that have shaped Flagstaff and Northern Arizona!