Routes to Our Roots: A Literary Journey of Flagstaff's Migrant Story
Routes to Our Roots: A Literary Journey of Flagstaff's Migrant Story
Join us for the Literacy Center’s Fall Fundraiser to benefit our immigration legal services and adult and children’s literacy programs!
Featuring:
-Guest Speaker & Artist Shonto Begay
-AZ PBS Documentary “Tested”
-TLC’s Oral History Project
-Local Historian Johnny Anaya
-Local History Showcase
-Food, drinks & raffle
Enjoy an afternoon celebrating the people, cultures, and journeys that have shaped Flagstaff and Northern Arizona!
Serendipity
$45-$50
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Literacy Center
9285560313
director@thinkliteracy.org
Serendipity
2640 W Kiltie LnFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
9285560313
director@thinkliteracy.org