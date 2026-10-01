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Routes to Our Roots: A Literary Journey of Flagstaff's Migrant Story

Routes to Our Roots: A Literary Journey of Flagstaff's Migrant Story

Join us for the Literacy Center’s Fall Fundraiser to benefit our immigration legal services and adult and children’s literacy programs!

Featuring:
-Guest Speaker & Artist Shonto Begay
-AZ PBS Documentary “Tested”
-TLC’s Oral History Project
-Local Historian Johnny Anaya
-Local History Showcase
-Food, drinks & raffle

Enjoy an afternoon celebrating the people, cultures, and journeys that have shaped Flagstaff and Northern Arizona!

Serendipity
$45-$50
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Literacy Center
9285560313
director@thinkliteracy.org
https://thinkliteracy.org/events/
Serendipity
2640 W Kiltie Ln
Flagstaff, Arizona 86005
9285560313
director@thinkliteracy.org