Routes to Our Roots: A Literary Journey of Flagstaff's Migrant Story Featuring Shoto Begay
Routes to Our Roots: A Literary Journey of Flagstaff's Migrant Story Featuring Shoto Begay
Join us for the Literacy Center’s Fall Fundraiser to benefit our immigration legal services and
adult and children’s literacy programs!
Featuring:
Guest Speaker & Artist Shonto Begay
AZ PBS Documentary “Tested”
TLC’s Oral History Project
Local Historian Johnny Anaya
Local History Showcase
Food, drinks & raffle
Enjoy an afternoon celebrating the people, cultures, and journeys that have shaped
Flagstaff and Northern Arizona!
Serendipity
$45-$55
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Literacy Center
9285560313
director@thinkliteracy.org
Serendipity
2640 W Kiltie LnFlagstaff, Arizona 86005
9285560313
director@thinkliteracy.org