Routes to Our Roots: A Literary Journey of Flagstaff's Migrant Story Featuring Shoto Begay

Join us for the Literacy Center’s Fall Fundraiser to benefit our immigration legal services and

adult and children’s literacy programs!

Featuring:

Guest Speaker & Artist Shonto Begay

AZ PBS Documentary “Tested”

TLC’s Oral History Project

Local Historian Johnny Anaya

Local History Showcase

Food, drinks & raffle

Enjoy an afternoon celebrating the people, cultures, and journeys that have shaped

Flagstaff and Northern Arizona!