Ryan Biter Album Release with Special Guest Andy Sydow

Thursday, October 1, 7:30pm

Flagstaff based international touring musician releases his new album "At 33" . Denver based musician Andy Sydow will open the show.

Ryan Biter is the aimless, eccentric, tactless kid you went to school with growing up that you always kind of wondered what happened to after high school.With equal measures of irreverence, sharp insight, and vulnerability, Biter invites audiences to be open to our profound humanness. Weird, wonderful, and flawed.

Americana, rock, folk, singer-songwriter, Andy Sydow is an accomplished multi-instrumentalist who's lyrics paint a picture of poetic realism. Touring consistently both solo and with a backing band, Sydow is known to sway an audience with acoustic guitar ballads, sing a few numbers on his lap steel, and even sit down at the keys to show off his surprising boogie-woogie piano chops. He draws comparisons to voices like Paul Simon and Jackson Browne, mixed with a roots rock vibe reminiscent of Tom Petty or Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats.