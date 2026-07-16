"Babysitting is a big responsibility! Learn essential skills to care for younger children, handle emergencies, and build trust with families in this Safe Sitter® Babysitting and Safety Skills class. Training topics include:

CPR, choking rescue, and First Aid

Child care skills

Life and business skills

Online safety

For youth, ages 11-18. Space is limited and registration is required. All registered participants will receive a student handbook, important information notepad, pencil, and highlighter. For more information or to register, stop by the Youth Desk or call 928.777.1537.

The Safe Sitter® Babysitting and Safety Skills class is presented in partnership with North Star Youth Partnership, with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library."