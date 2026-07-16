© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Safe Sitter Babysitting and Safety Skills Class

Safe Sitter Babysitting and Safety Skills Class

"Babysitting is a big responsibility! Learn essential skills to care for younger children, handle emergencies, and build trust with families in this Safe Sitter® Babysitting and Safety Skills class. Training topics include:

CPR, choking rescue, and First Aid
Child care skills
Life and business skills
Online safety
For youth, ages 11-18. Space is limited and registration is required. All registered participants will receive a student handbook, important information notepad, pencil, and highlighter. For more information or to register, stop by the Youth Desk or call 928.777.1537.

The Safe Sitter® Babysitting and Safety Skills class is presented in partnership with North Star Youth Partnership, with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library."

Prescott Public Library
10:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info