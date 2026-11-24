The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2026-2027 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival.

The season continues with Saint-Saëns “Samson et Dalila” live via simulcast on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. and the encore presentation on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

Plan to come early as John Steinbrunner will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before the LIVE production on Saturday.

Saint-Saëns’s spectacular take on the biblical hero of legendary strength and the seductive Philistine whose beauty overpowers him returns in the Met’s larger-than-life production. Featuring a massive orchestra and chorus and some of opera’s most spellbinding tunes, this masterpiece is a feast for the eyes and ears. Giacomo Sagripanti conducts an electrifying cast led by the formidable star pairing of mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina and tenor Clay Hilley, transmitted live to cinemas worldwide.

ACT I

The enslaved Israelites accuse God of breaking the Holy Covenant. Samson exhorts them to bless God’s name. Abimélech mocks the captives for trusting in a god who is powerless compared to the great Philistine god Dagon. Samson rouses the Israelites to revolt, before striking down Abimélech. The High Priest of Dagon enters and curses the race of Israel and their leader. As dawn breaks, Dalila and a group of Philistine maidens enter with flowers. Seeking to revive a past love, she urges Samson to follow her to her home.

ACT II

Dalila anxiously awaits Samson’s arrival. The High Priest appears. He promises wealth as a reward for Samson’s capture, but she rejects the offer scornfully and says that all she seeks is revenge. Samson arrives. Dalila pleads with him not to resist her love. Samson finally reaffirms that he still loves her. Dalila commands that he must reveal the secret of his God-given strength. Ultimately, Samson gives in to her. Philistine soldiers enter. Dalila calls for them, and Samson cries out that he has been betrayed.

ACT III

Stripped of his power, Samson turns a mill wheel in a dungeon in Gaza. He prays that God may spare his people and punish him alone. At dawn, the Philistines revive their worship of Dagon. The High Priest mocks the fallen hero, and Dalila reminds Samson of their night of passion. Samson prays to God and, with his strength restored, brings the temple crashing down.

The 2026-2027 Met Live Opera season in Sedona is generously sponsored by Chris Fladlien.

The Met Live Opera’s “Samson et Dalila” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. (live simulcast) with an encore on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. The pre-opera talk will take place one hour before the live Saturday simulcast.

Tickets are $28 general admission, $25 for Film Festival members, and $18 for students. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

