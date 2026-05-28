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Sandbag Removal & Debris Clean Up

Sandbag Removal & Debris Clean Up

Assist community members in need!

Volunteers are needed to assist with the removal, disposal and clean-up of sandbags on Saturday, June 6 and Saturday, June 20. This may include debris clean up and placement or maintenance of sandbags in flood impacted areas

Meet at Killip Elementary School (2300 E 6th Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004)

Killip Elementary
Every 2 weeks through Jun 20, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
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Killip Elementary
2300 E 6th Ave
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004