Sandbag Removal & Debris Clean Up
Sandbag Removal & Debris Clean Up
Assist community members in need!
Volunteers are needed to assist with the removal, disposal and clean-up of sandbags on Saturday, June 6 and Saturday, June 20. This may include debris clean up and placement or maintenance of sandbags in flood impacted areas
Meet at Killip Elementary School (2300 E 6th Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004)
Killip Elementary
Every 2 weeks through Jun 20, 2026.
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday: 09:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Killip Elementary
2300 E 6th AveFlagstaff, Arizona 86004