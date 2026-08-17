Museum free all day, kids activities run from 2 pm-4:30 pm

Join us for a Science Day at MNA our free Open House for the Flagstaff Festival of Science. Enjoy hands-on activities focused on the festival theme, Driven by Curiosity. We’ll learn about neon, build popsicle stick bridges, and navigate a clay road. Special guests from NAU’s Engineering Department will showcase their projects and research. Visitors can also enjoy our exhibits including, Wagon Road to Mother Road.