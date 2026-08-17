Science Day at MNA
Science Day at MNA
Museum free all day, kids activities run from 2 pm-4:30 pm
Join us for a Science Day at MNA our free Open House for the Flagstaff Festival of Science. Enjoy hands-on activities focused on the festival theme, Driven by Curiosity. We’ll learn about neon, build popsicle stick bridges, and navigate a clay road. Special guests from NAU’s Engineering Department will showcase their projects and research. Visitors can also enjoy our exhibits including, Wagon Road to Mother Road.
Museum of Northern Arizona
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Museum of Northern Arizona
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us
Museum of Northern Arizona
3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us