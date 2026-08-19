Museum free 10am-5pm, kids activities run from 2 pm-4:30 pm

Join us for a Science Day at MNA our free Open House for the Flagstaff Festival of Science. Enjoy hands-on activities focused on the festival theme, Driven by Curiosity. We’ll learn about neon, build popsicle stick bridges, and navigate a clay road. Special guests from NAU’s Engineering Department will showcase their projects and research. Visitors can also enjoy our exhibits including, Wagon Road to Mother Road.

Free talk: Celebrating the Song Dogs 1pm

Presented by the Flagstaff Festival of Science. Stop by for a humorously themed lecture about the natural and cultural history of coyotes in the Americas, their place in lore and literature, and some of the exciting things that set them apart as nature’s “tricksters.” This is a free event and all ages are welcome.

Free talk: Safe and Connected: Roadways and Wildlife 2pm

Presented by the Flagstaff Festival of Science. Biologists and transportation officials are working to reduce collisions between vehicles and wildlife. Find out how research is helping to make northern Arizona roadways safer while maintaining habitat connectivity.