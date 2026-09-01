Science Saturday: Building a Sustainable Future

Join Willow Bend for a morning of hands-on activities exploring simple ways we can care for our planet every day. Discover how conserving water, reducing food waste, saving energy, and making thoughtful choices can have a big impact on the health of our environment. Through interactive activities, games, and creative projects, participants of all ages will learn practical ways to build a more sustainable future at home and in our community.

No registration required—just come ready to explore and have fun!

Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30am-11:30am. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands-on activities. Artists, scientists, and experts join us on occasion to provide extra special opportunities to learn and explore. There is no need to RSVP and the events are drop-in format.

Thanks to generous funding from Flagstaff365, Creative Flagstaff and the City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, this event is free and open to the public.