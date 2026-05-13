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Science Saturday: Junior Naturalists

Science Saturday: Junior Naturalists

Join Willow Bend Environmental Education Center and community partners for a fun, hands-on morning exploring what it means to be a naturalist!

Engage with nature in the Willow Bend Gardens, document your discoveries, and enjoy interactive games and demonstrations designed for all ages. This family-friendly event is a great way to learn, play, and connect with the natural world.

No registration required—just come ready to learn, create, and have fun!

Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30am-11:30am. Each month is focused on a different theme, and each event offers fun and educational hands-on activities. Artists, scientists, and experts join us on occasion to provide extra special opportunities to learn and explore. There is no need to RSVP, and the events are drop-in format.

Thanks to generous funding from Flagstaff365, Creative Flagstaff, APS, and the City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, this event is free and open to the public.

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
928 779 1745
info@willowbendcenter.org
www.willowbendcenter.org
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
703 E Sawmill Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779 1745
moran@willowbendcenter.org
http://www.willowbendcenter.org/public-programs_adult.html