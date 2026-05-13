Science Saturday: Junior Naturalists

Join Willow Bend Environmental Education Center and community partners for a fun, hands-on morning exploring what it means to be a naturalist!

Engage with nature in the Willow Bend Gardens, document your discoveries, and enjoy interactive games and demonstrations designed for all ages. This family-friendly event is a great way to learn, play, and connect with the natural world.

No registration required—just come ready to learn, create, and have fun!

Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30am-11:30am. Each month is focused on a different theme, and each event offers fun and educational hands-on activities. Artists, scientists, and experts join us on occasion to provide extra special opportunities to learn and explore. There is no need to RSVP, and the events are drop-in format.

Thanks to generous funding from Flagstaff365, Creative Flagstaff, APS, and the City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, this event is free and open to the public.