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Science Saturday: Sustainable Gift Making

Science Saturday: Sustainable Gift Making

Get ready for a family-friendly crafty extravaganza at Willow Bend! Embrace the holiday spirit with us by creating quirky gifts from eco-friendly material, while also learning about how to reduce waste year-round. We will provide the tools and materials for participants of all ages to craft a variety of gifts.

No registration required—just come ready to learn, create, and have fun!

Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30am-11:30am. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands-on activities. Artists, scientists, and experts join us on occasion to provide extra special opportunities to learn and explore. There is no need to RSVP and the events are drop-in format.

Thanks to generous funding from Flagstaff365, Creative Flagstaff, the City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, and the Azulita Project, this event is free and open to the public.

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
928 779 1745
info@willowbendcenter.org
www.willowbendcenter.org
Willow Bend Environmental Education Center
703 E Sawmill Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779 1745
moran@willowbendcenter.org
http://www.willowbendcenter.org/public-programs_adult.html