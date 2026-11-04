Science Saturday: Sustainable Gift Making

Get ready for a family-friendly crafty extravaganza at Willow Bend! Embrace the holiday spirit with us by creating quirky gifts from eco-friendly material, while also learning about how to reduce waste year-round. We will provide the tools and materials for participants of all ages to craft a variety of gifts.

No registration required—just come ready to learn, create, and have fun!

Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30am-11:30am. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands-on activities. Artists, scientists, and experts join us on occasion to provide extra special opportunities to learn and explore. There is no need to RSVP and the events are drop-in format.

Thanks to generous funding from Flagstaff365, Creative Flagstaff, the City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, and the Azulita Project, this event is free and open to the public.