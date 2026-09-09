Science Through Storytelling
Science Through Storytelling
Please join us for an evening of storytelling. Where science meets The Moth Story Hour, this lively evening features personal stories told by NAU students, faculty, and staff. Storytellers share the human side of science: unexpected challenges, difficult relationships, embarrassing moments, hard won successes, and the experiences that have shaped who they are. Funny, moving, vulnerable, and inspiring, these stories remind us that behind every discovery is a person with a story worth telling.
Pre-show reception begins at 5:00PM with food and drink provided.
Kitt Recital Hall
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Flagstaff Festival of Science
(928) 224-9504
info@scifest.org
Artist Group Info
Jane Marks
Jane.Marks@nau.edu
Kitt Recital Hall
1115 Knoles DrFlagstaff, Arizona 86011