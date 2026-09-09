Science Through Storytelling

Please join us for an evening of storytelling. Where science meets The Moth Story Hour, this lively evening features personal stories told by NAU students, faculty, and staff. Storytellers share the human side of science: unexpected challenges, difficult relationships, embarrassing moments, hard won successes, and the experiences that have shaped who they are. Funny, moving, vulnerable, and inspiring, these stories remind us that behind every discovery is a person with a story worth telling.

Pre-show reception begins at 5:00PM with food and drink provided.