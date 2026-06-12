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Scouting Arizona, Grand Canyon Council Honors Flagstaff Community Leader Sybil Smith at Trail to Leadership Luncheon

Scouting Arizona, Grand Canyon Council Honors Flagstaff Community Leader Sybil Smith at Trail to Leadership Luncheon

The annual Trail to Leadership event and award presentation is hosted by Scouting Arizona, Grand Canyon Council to honor community leaders who have dedicated years of service to their community.

This year’s honoree, Sybil Smith, is an environmental and public service leader with more than 40 years of experience in environmental compliance, emergency preparedness, community outreach, and nonprofit leadership. She served in several executive roles with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, including Manager of the Community Liaison Outreach Team and Acting Director of the Northern Regional Office. Through SI Smith and Associates, LLC, she continues to support nonprofit organizations in disaster preparedness and business continuity planning.

A longtime volunteer and advocate for emergency response and community resilience, Sybil remains actively involved with HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response, Arizona VOAD, local emergency planning efforts, and numerous civic and service organizations throughout Northern Arizona

Little America Hotel
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Scouting Arizona, Grand Canyon Council
BoyScouts@lavidge.com
Little America Hotel
2515 E. Butler Ave.
Flagstaff, Arizona