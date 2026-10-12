'Séance' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the one-day-only Northern Arizona premiere of “Séance” on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. There will be two shows at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Meet the filmmaker! Writer, director, producer and one of the stars of the film, Vivian Kerr, will be in Sedona to host the film and do a live Q&A discussion after both screenings.

Novelist Emma Strand is on vacation at the seaside in 1892 California with her second husband Albert when she encounters her first husband George and his mentally unstable new wife, Lillian.

Emma and Albert take refuge from a sudden storm at George and Lillian’s mansion. Over the course of the evening, Emma must confront her past, the temptation of adultery, and the disturbing possibility the house is haunted by George and Lillian’s recently drowned daughter Hazel.

“Séance” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. with filmmaker Vivian Kerr present for a live Q&A discussion.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.