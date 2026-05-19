Sedona Comedy Night with Emmy Winner Brian Kiley

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Sedona Comedy Night with Emmy Award Winner Brian Kiley live onstage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, May 29 at 6:00 p.m.

Brian Kiley is a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian and writer who’s been a fixture in late-night TV for decades. He’s made multiple appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and can still be seen performing regularly at comedy clubs around Los Angeles.

For 27 years, Brian was a staff writer for Conan, winning an Emmy in 2007 for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy/Variety Series and getting nominated 16 times. He also worked on the final season of Ellen, picking up a Daytime Emmy in 2022.

Brian even ended up in The New York Times Sunday Crossword Puzzle — though he admits he’s never actually finished the puzzle himself. Beyond writing, Brian’s been on TV in all kinds of ways. He had a recurring role on Delocated on Cartoon Network, and has appeared on The Bonnie Hunt Show, Comedy Central Presents, Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, The CBS Morning Show, Spotlight Café, Caroline’s Comedy Hour, Comedy On The Road and more.

Sedona Comedy Night with Brian Kiley takes the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, May 29 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 general admission or $40 VIP (preferred seating in the first two rows).

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

