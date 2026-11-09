Sedona Plein Air at 22 : Special Exhibition

Exhibition: October 26 – November 22, 2026

22nd Annual Sedona Plein Air Festival: October 16–24, 2026

Sedona Plein Air at 22 showcases work created by the accomplished artists of the 22nd Annual Sedona Plein Air Festival, bringing together paintings inspired by Sedona and the surrounding Verde Valley.

Created during the festival as artists work on location throughout the region, the exhibition captures Sedona’s extraordinary landscapes, changing light, vibrant color, and distinctive sense of place. Each work reflects not only the landscape itself, but the individual perspective and experience of the artist working in the moment.

Together, these works offer a celebration of contemporary plein air painting and a unique opportunity to experience Sedona through the eyes of artists from across the country.

2026 Sedona Plein Air Festival Artists:

Olena Babak, Lorie Batson , Ed Buonvecchio, Casey Cheuvront, Bill Cramer, Lauren Davis, Carol Douglas, Robert Goldman, Michelle Held, Michael Chesley Johnson, Laura Martinez-Bianco, Betsy Menand, Barbara Mulleneaux, Anton Nowels, Bill Perkins, Hadley Rampton, Robin Roberts, Julia Robinson, Paula Swain, Barbara Tapp, Carol Tarzier, Stewart White, Tara Will