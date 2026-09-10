Sedona Plein Air Festival 2026

Sedona Plein Air Festival

October 16, 2026 – October 24, 2026

Experience the 22nd Annual Sedona Plein Air Festival, an immersive celebration of art set against the extraordinary red rock landscapes of Sedona and the surrounding Verde Valley.

As one of the longest-running plein air festivals in the Southwest, this annual event brings accomplished artists from across the country to paint on location throughout the week, capturing Sedona’s changing light, color, landscape, and atmosphere in real time.

Visitors can watch artists at work throughout the region and experience a week of paint-outs, artist demonstrations, special events, awards, and the always-popular Artist Games. From works taking shape outdoors to opportunities to meet the artists and experience their creative process firsthand, the festival offers a unique opportunity to see plein air painting as it happens.

This years SPAF Artists are:

Olena Babak, Lorie Batson, Krystal Brown , Ed Buonvecchio, Michael Chesley-Johnson, Casey Cheuvront, Bill Cramer, Lauren Davis, Carol Douglas, Robert Goldman, Bruce Gómez, Meisha Grichuhin, Michelle Held, Laura Martinez-Bianco, Betsy Menand, Barbara Mulleneaux, Anton Nowels, Bill Perkins, Hadley Rampton, Robin Roberts, Julia Robinson, Richard Sneary, Paula Swain, Barbara Tapp, Carol Tarzier, Stewart White, Tara Will

Public Event Dates: October 19 – October 24, 2026

For the complete 2026 Sedona Plein Air Festival Schedule of Events, please visit:

www.sedonapleinairfestival.org