Sedona Plein Air Festival 2026 - D.A. Ranch Winery Paint-Out

D.A. Ranch Paint Out-Sedona Plein Air Festival

October 19, 2026 | Monday | 4 pm – 7 pm

Tickets: Tickets are available online until October 16, 2026. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Registration: Tickets must be paid in full upon registration. Click the Cancellation Policy tab above for more info.

Location: D.A Ranch Winery, 1900 Dancing Apache Rd, Cornville, AZ 86325

Guests are welcome to watch Sedona Plein Air Festival Artists paint en plein air in select scenic locations across the breathtaking grounds of D.A. Ranch from 4 to 6 pm. The celebration continues at 6:30 pm with awards and an exclusive art sale featuring these freshly created works by the Festival Artists.

Nestled between Oak Creek and House Mountain, D.A. Ranch is a stunning high-desert oasis boasting a historic red barn, charming farm animals, lush green pastures, majestic old-growth trees, sparkling ponds, fruitful orchards, and over 9 acres of estate vineyards. Guests are invited to explore this picturesque setting, with D.A. Ranch’s fine wines available for purchase.

Limited tickets are available to the public for this unforgettable evening — don’t miss your chance to experience art, nature, and exceptional hospitality in one place!

Awards and sale starting at 6:30pm