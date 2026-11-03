The Senior Book Club meets the 3rd Monday of every month at the Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center, located at 245 N Thorpe Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001.

All books provided are large print books for easier reading.

If you need to check out the current book, call 928-213-2380 or email libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org. You can also stop by the library and get your book there.

Next meeting books will be available at the Joe C. Montoya Community Center to check out after the meeting. You can also return the previous book then.

This month we are reading:

My Antonia

by Willa Cather

The novel tells the stories of an orphaned boy from Virginia, Jim Burden, and the elder daughter in a family of Bohemian immigrants, Ántonia Shimerda, who are each brought as children to be pioneers in Nebraska towards the end of the 19th century. The first year in the very new place leaves strong impressions on both children, affecting them for life.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17769468