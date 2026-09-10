Join us for a lively discussion about The Women by Kristin Hannah, the story of one woman gone to war, but it shines a light on all women who put themselves in harm’s way and whose sacrifice and commitment to their country has too often been forgotten. A novel about deep friendships and bold patriotism, The Women is a richly drawn story with a memorable heroine whose idealism and courage under fire will come to define an era. The Senior Book Club meets on the 3rd Wednesday of every month at the Joe C. Montoya Senior and Community Center.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17053665

