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Senior Book Club: The Feather Detective

Senior Book Club: The Feather Detective

Join us for a lively discussion about The Feather Detective, where award-winning journalist Chris Sweeney charts the astonishing life and work of this overlooked pioneer. Once divorced, once widowed, and sometimes surly, Roxie shattered stereotypes and pushed boundaries. Her story is one of persistence and grit, obsession and ingenuity. Drawing on reams of archival material, court documents, and exclusive interviews, Sweeney delivers a moving and amusing portrait of a woman who overcame cultural and scientific obstacles at every turn, forever changing our understanding of birds—and the feathers they leave behind. The Senior Book Club meets every 3rd Wednesday of the month at the Joe C. Montoya Community and Senior Center from 2:00pm -3:00pm.

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

Joe C Montoya Community & Senior Center
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
Joe C Montoya Community & Senior Center
245 N Thorpe Rd.
Flagstaff , Arizona 86001
928-213-2144
steven.thompson@flagstaffaz.gov
https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/3231/Fix-it-Clinic