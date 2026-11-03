Sensational Shorts

On Nov. 13, World Kindness Day — also proclaimed as Sedona Kindness Day — SedonaKind invites you to the Sedona Film Festival Theatres to enjoy wonderful short films that reflect and resonate with their mission: encouraging acts of kindness, large and small, locally and around the world.

These award-winning short films represent some of the best films shown at the Sedona International Film Festival. They cover a diverse, fascinating and fun spectrum of subjects, including:

Massage Therapy: A masseuse’s meltdown turns a typical massage into cringy chaos.

The Journal: An American veteran of the Vietnam War returns a precious keepsake to the daughter of an enemy combatant, 50 years later. The film stars Elyse Dinh, a refugee of the war, and Brian Delate, a veteran of the war.

Waiting for Aphrodite: It’s after midnight, and Atticus Bates is not happy. In this tidy tale of a broken curfew, we find that family bonds are not always what they appear to be.

Babka: In the heart of Hasidic Williamsburg, Brooklyn — a newly blind Jewish Orthodox baker — forms an unlikely friendship with a Queer Catholic Latino guide dog trainer, embarking on an eye-opening journey to overcome personal and cultural barriers in his quest to reopen his beloved bakery.

Fundbox – A Love Story: As his 50th wedding anniversary approaches, an elderly man returns to Vienna to honor a promise he and his wife made when they were first married. Sadly, while in Vienna, he experiences a distressing loss. Far from home, his frustration grows until he encounters a sympathetic city employee.

Fitted Sheet: When the dryer cycle ends, a man is confronted with one of life's greatest challenges.

Emergency: In a nearly deserted emergency room, two children form an unexpected connection. As their innocent conversation unfolds, shadows of a troubling secret emerge beneath the boy's guarded silence. In the fragile space between childhood curiosity and hidden suffering, a tender act of compassion emerges — one that could change everything.

First Time: A teenage boy’s first condom purchase becomes a comedy of errors when a chatty pharmacist steps in to offer him some advice.

You can see “Sensational Shorts” on Friday, Nov. 13 at 3:30 and 6:30 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. Tickets are $10 and support the programs of SedonaKind. For more information and to purchase your tickets, call 928.282.1177 or visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. You can also stop by the Film Festival office at 2030 West Highway 89A in West Sedona.

Visit www.SedonaKind.org to learn more about SedonaKind and its projects.

