September FANA Meeting-The versatility of felting
September FANA Meeting-The versatility of felting
Join us for the Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona monthly guild meeting. Doors open at 9:30 and meeting begins at 10:00. Susie will be giving a presentation on the different types of felting. Guests always welcome to meeting.
Entrance is the double glass doors next to the green door.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
09:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona (FANA)
602-361-7339
Fiberartistsnaz@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
socialmedia@fiberartistsnaz.org
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
1601 San Fransisco StreetFlagstaff, Arizona 86001