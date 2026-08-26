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September FANA Meeting-The versatility of felting

September FANA Meeting-The versatility of felting

Join us for the Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona monthly guild meeting. Doors open at 9:30 and meeting begins at 10:00. Susie will be giving a presentation on the different types of felting. Guests always welcome to meeting.

Entrance is the double glass doors next to the green door.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
09:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Fiber Artists of Northern Arizona (FANA)
602-361-7339
Fiberartistsnaz@gmail.com
https://www.fiberartistsnaz.org/

Artist Group Info

socialmedia@fiberartistsnaz.org
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
1601 San Fransisco Street
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001