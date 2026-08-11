Shadows Foundation Rescue Foster Adoption Network Adoption Event is Aug. 22 at Flagstaff Mall - Arizona

From playful paws to curious noses pressed against new hands, pet adoption days at Flagstaff Mall offer meaningful moments that can turn into lifelong companionship.

The Shadows Foundation recently expanded its mission to include animal welfare, helping answer the needs of pets needing new homes in the Flagstaff area. Stop by to learn how you can make a difference for this growing cause, whether by volunteering, fostering, making donations or giving an adoptable pet a family of its own.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard's, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3761328-0?pid=10317

Date and Time: Saturday, 22 August 2026 at 11:00 - 14:00

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States

Category: Community