Shadows Foundation Rescue Foster Adoption Network (R-FAN) will be at the Flagstaff Mall June 27

Well known in the Flagstaff community for its work helping individuals and their families battling life threatening disease, The Shadows Foundation recently expanded its mission to include animal welfare. Stop by this new monthly event to learn how you can make a difference for this new cause, whether by volunteering, fostering or donations - or by giving a deserving adoptable pet a second chance at being part of a happy family.

Flagstaff Mall, an enclosed shopping center serving all of Northern Arizona and conveniently located along Route 66, hosts a collection of more than 50 stores including Dillard's, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Bath and Body Works, Foot Locker, Barnes and Noble and Maurices, as well as a selection of popular locally owned shops. The mall is a community hub and the site of numerous free family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. Shoppers can also take advantage of free Wi-Fi, convenient mobile device charging stations and a wide selection of eateries in the Food Court. Learn more by visiting flagstaffmall.com.

Category: Community

Date and Time: Saturday June 27, 2026 at 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Venue details: Flagstaff Mall, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff, Arizona, 86004, United States