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Sharlot’s Radio Theatre Presents “A Prescott Christmas Carol” starring Local Theater Favorites

Sharlot’s Radio Theatre Presents “A Prescott Christmas Carol” starring Local Theater Favorites

Sharlot’s Live Radio Theatre Presents: “A Prescott Christmas Carol” Starring Local Theater Favorites

Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with an evening of festive fun, laughter, and classic storytelling at Sharlot Hall Museum!

Join us for “A Prescott Christmas Carol,” a special reader’s theater production of the beloved Christmas classic, presented in the style of an old-time radio show. This unique holiday experience will bring the story to life with a wonderfully eclectic cast of local theater favorites, nostalgic sound effects, and plenty of audience participation.

Whether you know every word of Charles Dickens’ timeless tale or are experiencing it anew, this lively performance is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. Imagine stepping back into the golden age of radio as local performers gather around the microphones to create the characters, voices, and sounds of this beloved Christmas story.

Two performance times: 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Gather your family and friends and make this festive evening part of your holiday traditions. More details, including the performance date, ticket information, and additional event details, are coming soon.

Stay tuned for more information about Sharlot’s Live Radio Theatre Presents: “A Prescott Christmas Carol!”

Sharlot Hall Museum
$25
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sharlot Hall Museum

Artist Group Info

admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org
Sharlot Hall Museum
Sharlot Hall Museum
Prescott, Arizona 86301
928-277-2000
admissions@sharlothallmuseum.org
https://sharlothallmuseum.org/