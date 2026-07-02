Shrek Swamp Search

You’re officially invited to a day of fairy tale fun in Downtown Flagstaff!

Join us for our Swamp Search, a family-friendly scavenger hunt, featuring themed riddles, interactive activities, and whimsical surprises around every corner of downtown.

Grab your crew, step out of the swamp, and prepare to explore Downtown Flagstaff like you’ve wandered straight into a fairy tale adventure!

What to Expect:

Receive your Swamp Search scavenger hunt map and follow it through Downtown Flagstaff

Visit participating businesses and complete fun ogre-themed activities, games, and challenges. Plus, swamp-themed food and drink specials available for purchase!

Collect stamps at each stop to complete your map

Turn in your completed map for a chance to win ogre-themed prizes

Cap off the evening with a FREE outdoor showing of Shrek at Movies on the Square in Heritage Square

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 25th, 2026

Location: Heritage Square & Downtown Flagstaff

Check-In: 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Heritage Square (Aspen Ave. between Leroux St. and San Francisco St.)

Scavenger Hunt: 3:00pm – 6:30pm

Completed maps must be turned in by 6:30pm to be eligible for prizes!

Prize Drawing: 6:30pm

Movie at Dusk: Shrek – bring a blanket and chairs and enjoy!

Bonus Fairy Tale Fun in the Square:

Stick around Heritage Square after the prize drawing for additional themed activities the whole family can enjoy before the movie begins.

These activities will run in the square between the prize drawing and the movie, so don’t head back to the swamp just yet!

Event Details / Notes:

This event is family-friendly, and participating downtown businesses will offer themed food & drink specials throughout the day.

Follow our Facebook event for updates, sneak peeks, and more fairy tale fun!

Ready to join the Swamp Search?

Purchase your ticket below and prepare for your fairy tale adventure!