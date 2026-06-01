Sinclair's DINO-Venture Road Trip Party - Free Burgers, Bounce House & Giveaways

Sinclair’s DINO-Venture road trip tour is making a stop at Little America Hotel Flagstaff on Friday, June 5 as part of the brand’s 110th anniversary celebration across the American West.

The free family-friendly event will feature complimentary burgers, hot dogs, sides, cookies, and Coca-Cola beverages from 12–4 p.m., along with giveaways, a live DJ, bounce house, games, photo opportunities, and Sinclair’s custom DINO-Venture mobile truck.

Guests can also take advantage of a special 30-cent-per-gallon fuel discount at the Little America Travel Center during the activation.

Inspired by classic American summer road trips and Route 66 nostalgia, the event celebrates Sinclair’s iconic green DINO and the communities that have supported the brand since 1916.