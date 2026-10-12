Sirsy Concert

Back by popular demand: The Sedona International Film Festival announces award-winning recording duo Sirsy will be performing live in concert Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona at 7 p.m.

It’s hard to imagine a sound this big coming from just two people. The Boston Globe calls Sirsy the “little band with the big sound.” Fans call them the little band with big heart.

Hailing from NY, Sirsy plays compelling singer-songwriter rock and pop with a charming intensity, a bit of sass, lots of soul, and loads of heart. They write honest, engaging songs that are instantly relatable and catchy. The Times Union says “Sirsy’s clever, smart songs have more hooks than a tackle box”. Sirsy’s passionate and down-to-earth live shows also include storytelling and even some nerdy jokes. They can somehow make an audience sing along, dance, laugh, and cry — all at the same show.

Melanie Krahmer’s passionate and immediately arresting vocals are sultry and seductive. They can be a floaty whisper or at times raspy and rocking – with a little bit of a tongue-in-cheek tone, as if she’s singing with a wink. She has one of the most powerful and flexible voices you’ll ever hear. Mel is also the band’s drummer (and featured in Modern Drummer). She simultaneously plays bass on a keyboard with her drumstick. Live, she also plays piano, melodica, and the occasional badass flute solo too.

Mel's bandmate, co-writer and husband/bestie is Rich Libutti. Rich masterfully plays a well-loved and road worn Rickenbacker through a pedal board full of vintage effects. He sounds like 3 guitarists all on his own. SXSW music blog says “The guitar player is flawless and raw. Clean enough to be enjoyed, and just edgy enough to make you grin.” Rich also plays bass (and at live shows often does it on a pedal board with his feet).

These 2 multi-instrumentalists manage to sound like a full band and somehow do it all with big smiles on their faces. It’s clear they love what they do. And that love is contagious when you see them live. You can’t help smiling along with them. With song lyrics that center around empowerment and resilience, it’s no surprise that Sirsy’s fans have supported the duo through the pandemic, over a dozen records, 20+ years of touring, and Mel's 2 bouts with cancer. Every show is like a celebration for this couple and their fans. Come celebrate life with them!

Sirsy’s warmed stages for Brandi Carlile, Maroon 5, Train, Grace Potter, Joan Jett, Cheap Trick, Collective Soul, Blues Traveler, Spindoctors, Adam Ezra Group, Lifehouse & many more. They’ve had songs on the hit tv show “Shameless”, the NFL, HBO, MTV, and PBS. Their latest single, “Stupid Little Heart” (Jan 7, 2025) debuted at #10 on the folk chart. They are regulars on NPR. In 2024, Sirsy was given the lauded ‘Thomas Edison Music Award’ for “rock/pop artist of the year” and “Record of the year” and in 2023 “solo/duo artist of the year”. Their last several records were produced by Grammy-Winner Paul Q Kolderie. The SXSW Music Blog says "Sirsy's not just a 2 piece but a head scratching WOW!" And the Houston Music Blog says “Sirsy makes edgy feel-good music that’s fun to watch. You must see them live!”

"Sirsy is your favorite band, you just don’t know it yet." – Rochester City Newspaper

Sirsy LIVE in Concert will take the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. All tickets include a meet-and-greet with Sirsy in the lobby after the show.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

