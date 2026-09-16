'SIX the Musical LIVE!' Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “SIX the Musical LIVE!” showing Sept. 25-Oct. 1 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

Captured live at London’s Vaudeville Theatre, “SIX the Musical Live!” brings audiences an electrifying cinematic event starring the six original West End Queens, each returning to the roles that helped ignite a global phenomenon.

Seen by more than 3.5 million people worldwide, the Tony Award-winning smash hit “SIX” has ruled the stage since its explosive debut, becoming one of the most successful and talked-about musicals of the last decade. Part concert, part musical, and all attitude, “SIX” remixes history through a high-energy pop soundtrack as the six wives of Henry VIII step out of their husband’s shadow to claim the spotlight, and their stories, on their own terms.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, this bold, feminist musical for the ages transforms Tudor queens into modern icons as Catherine of Aragon (Jarnéia Richard-Noel), Anne Boleyn (Millie O’Connell), Jane Seymour (Natalie Paris), Anna of Cleves (Alexia McIntosh), Katherine Howard (Aimie Atkinson), and Catherine Parr (Maiya Quansah-Breed) battle it out center stage through infectious, empowering anthems, powerhouse vocals, and razor-sharp humor. Backed by the sensational on-stage band, the Ladies in Waiting, the show delivers nonstop hits with the feel of a stadium concert and the heart of a Broadway classic.

Directed for the stage by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, and for film by Liz Clare, “SIX the Musical LIVE!” captures the raw energy, wit, and joy that have made the show a must-see for theater fans, pop lovers, and anyone ready for history with a modern twist.

Loud, funny, empowering, and wildly entertaining. “SIX” isn’t just retelling history, it’s rewriting it.

“SIX the Musical LIVE!” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Sept. 25-Oct. 1. Showtimes will be Friday, Sept. 25 at 3:00 p.m.; Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 26, 29 and 30 at 7:00 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 1 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

