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Sketch & Chill

Sketch & Chill

Looking for an excuse to hang out with cool people and make some art? Look no further! Come, relax, and participate in group sketching prompts. This is NOT an art class, but beginners are more than welcome!
Extra drawing utensils and paper pads will be provided...

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17219461

East Flagstaff Community Library
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library
928-213-2380
libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
East Flagstaff Community Library
N 4th St Suite 5
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004
4802690624
caleb@playwithvault.com
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/