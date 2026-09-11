Sketch & Chill

Looking for an excuse to hang out with cool people and make some art? Look no further! Come, relax, and participate in group sketching prompts. This is NOT an art class, but beginners are more than welcome!

Extra drawing utensils and paper pads will be provided...

To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested.

https://flagstaffpubliclibrary.libcal.com/event/17219461