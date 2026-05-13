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Sketch & Chill

Sketch & Chill

Looking for an excuse to hang out with cool people and make some art? Look no further! Come, relax, and participate in group sketching prompts. This is NOT an art class, but beginners are more than welcome!
Extra drawing utensils and paper pads will be provided.

This program is part of the Flagstaff Public Library Summer Reading program. You can redeem points toward your reading goal with the secret code for attending this program!

East Flagstaff Community Library - AZ
Every week through Jul 20, 2026.
Monday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM

Event Supported By

East Flagstaff Community Library
928-213-2348
efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/
East Flagstaff Community Library - AZ
3000 North Fourth Street
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004