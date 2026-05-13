Sketch & Chill
Sketch & Chill
Looking for an excuse to hang out with cool people and make some art? Look no further! Come, relax, and participate in group sketching prompts. This is NOT an art class, but beginners are more than welcome!
Extra drawing utensils and paper pads will be provided.
This program is part of the Flagstaff Public Library Summer Reading program. You can redeem points toward your reading goal with the secret code for attending this program!
East Flagstaff Community Library - AZ
Every week through Jul 20, 2026.
Monday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Monday: 05:30 PM - 06:30 PM
Event Supported By
East Flagstaff Community Library
928-213-2348
efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org
East Flagstaff Community Library - AZ
3000 North Fourth StreetFlagstaff, Arizona 86004