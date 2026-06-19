Small Towns and Big Secrets: An Online Conversation with Author Karin Slaughter

"Experience a thrilling evening with acclaimed author Karin Slaughter at this live, online webinar as she chats about her North Falls series, consisting of We Are All Guilty Here, in which two teenage girls vanish in rural Georgia, and her upcoming sequel, The Secrets We Hide.

Registration Required. Register at https://libraryc.org/prescottlibrary/187790 to take part in the virtual discussion, and for an exclusive sneak peek of The Secrets We Hide, coming out August 11, 2026! Information on how to access the online webinar will be emailed after registration.

Karin Slaughter is one of the world’s most popular storytellers. She is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of more than twenty-five novels, including the Edgar nominated Cop Town and standalone novels Pretty Girls and False Witness. An international bestseller, Slaughter is published in 120 countries with more than 40 million copies sold across the globe. Pieces of Her, based on her novel, debuted at #1 worldwide on Netflix as an original series in 2022. Her bestselling thriller series, Will Trent, is now a television and streaming sensation in its 4th season. The Good Daughter has been adapted into a limited series starring Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy, and further projects are currently in development for film/TV. Karin Slaughter is the founder of the Save the Libraries project—a nonprofit organization established to support libraries and library programming.

This online author conversation is available thanks to support from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library."