Snakes in Arizona

Don't slither away from this opportunity to learn about the amazing snakes in our area. Discover how and why they do what they do! As a bonus, you'll get to meet "Cowboy", our California kingsnake. The presentation will focus on fear inoculation, identification of local snakes and clarify some common misconceptions about our scaled friends.

The program is included with your park entry fee, but space in our theater is limited. Call (928) 282-6907 to reserve your seats.