Snakes in Arizona
Snakes in Arizona
Don't slither away from this opportunity to learn about the amazing snakes in our area. Discover how and why they do what they do! As a bonus, you'll get to meet "Cowboy", our California kingsnake. The presentation will focus on fear inoculation, identification of local snakes and clarify some common misconceptions about our scaled friends.
The program is included with your park entry fee, but space in our theater is limited. Call (928) 282-6907 to reserve your seats.
Red Rock State Park
Included with park entry fee, $10/adult, $5/youth
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Red Rock State Park
4050 Red Rock Loop RoadSedona, Arizona 86336
928-282-6907
vmarshall@azstateparks.gov