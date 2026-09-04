© 2026 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate to KNAU

Snook's Science in the Park

Snook's Science in the Park

On September 26th, the annual Science in the Park takes place at Wheeler Park in downtown Flagstaff. The fun is endless at our popular family science fair, where YOU are the scientist for the day! An ideal event for families, all booths will have hands-on activities for youth of all ages. Discover something new and interact with over 50 vendors from a variety of Flagstaff scientific institutions! 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. FREE!

Wheeler Park
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Flagstaff Festival of Science
(928) 224-9504
info@scifest.org
https://scifest.org/
Wheeler Park
211 W. Aspen Ave
Flagstaff, Arizona 86004