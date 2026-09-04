Snook's Science in the Park

On September 26th, the annual Science in the Park takes place at Wheeler Park in downtown Flagstaff. The fun is endless at our popular family science fair, where YOU are the scientist for the day! An ideal event for families, all booths will have hands-on activities for youth of all ages. Discover something new and interact with over 50 vendors from a variety of Flagstaff scientific institutions! 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. FREE!