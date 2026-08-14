Southwest Skye Pipes and Drums is an award winning band featuring the Great Highland Bagpipes and drums. Enjoy music, heritage, and Celtic Culture. Please bring blankets or low chairs as this will take place on the library lawn off of Goodwin St. Southwest Skye Pipes & Drums has called Williams, Arizona “the Gateway to the Grand Canyon“ its home since 2008, with members throughout Northern Arizona and reaching as far south as Phoenix. A traditional bagpipe and drum band at heart, Southwest Skye has built a reputation of having fun and delighting audiences with both traditional and contemporary selections at performances throughout its history. This program is presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.