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'Spa Weekend' Film Premiere

'Spa Weekend' Film Premiere

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Spa Weekend” showing Sept. 11-17 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres.

The new comedy “Spa Weekend” boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Leslie Mann, Isla Fisher, Michelle Buteau and Anna Faris.

In the spirit of “Bad Moms” and “The Hangover”, “Spa Weekend” is a hilarious and heartfelt comedy about four lifelong friends who realize that somewhere between careers, relationships, families and everyday responsibilities, they have forgotten how to take care of themselves and each other.

Burned out and overdue for a break, the women escape to a luxury spa retreat for what turns out to be an unforgettable weekend dedicated to fun, laughter, and a lot of really bad decisions.

“Spa Weekend” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres Sept. 11-17. Showtimes will be Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday and Thursday, Sept. 12, 13 and 17 at 6:30 p.m.; and Monday, Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m.; and Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Mary D. Fisher Theatre
$12 general admission; $9 members
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 17, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sedona International Film Festival
9282821177
director@sedonafilmfestival.com
https://sedonafilmfestival.com/
Mary D. Fisher Theatre
2030 W. SR 89A
Sedona, Arizona 86336
928-282-1177
director@sedonafilmfestival.com
https://sedonafilmfestival.com