Spooky Science and Freaky Finds
Spooky Science and Freaky Finds
See curious Museum specimens and discover why we keep them. Explore our haunted laboratory and learn about insects and minerals that glow in the dark, see coprolites (fossilized poo) from ancient creatures that once roamed the Colorado Plateau, and meet bugs, living and dead! We’ll have touch tables with real animal skulls and fossils, a spooky craft and an owl pellet dissection station.
Costumes welcome! Free with Museum admission. Kids 9 and under free.
Museum of Northern Arizona
$13-$18
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Museum of Northern Arizona
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us
Museum of Northern Arizona
3101 N. Fort Valley Rd.Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
928-774-5213
info@mna.mus.az.us