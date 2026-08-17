Spooky Science and Freaky Finds

See curious Museum specimens and discover why we keep them. Explore our haunted laboratory and learn about insects and minerals that glow in the dark, see coprolites (fossilized poo) from ancient creatures that once roamed the Colorado Plateau, and meet bugs, living and dead! We’ll have touch tables with real animal skulls and fossils, a spooky craft and an owl pellet dissection station.

Costumes welcome! Free with Museum admission. Kids 9 and under free.