The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Stand-Up Comedy Night live onstage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, July 12 at 7 p.m.

The show will feature headliner Peter Sers with Priya Guyadeen opening the evening.

PETER SERS

Peter Sers is a comedian from Los Angeles, California. He began his entertainment career as a professional dancer, and later transitioned into acting, and eventually stand-up comedy. He has been an entertainer his whole life, but what he loves most is making people laugh.

Peter has performed at such famous venues as The World Famous Comedy Store, Hollywood Improv, and the Laugh Factory. He has performed with some of the most famous comedians in the world, such as Dane Cook, Bill Burr and Joe Rogan. Peter’s comedy is a collection of stories from his personal life; family, relationships, and experiences living in Hollywood. His infectious energy, fun take on things, and fun personality on stage, always aim to please. He has appeared on MTV, Law and Order LA, and several films.

PRIYA GUYADEEN

Priya Guyadeen is a force of comedic nature. She is a nurse by trade, and started her comedy journey at the age of 51 when she found herself stuck in isolation during the pandemic with her then 6 year-old-son. With her quick wit and sass she's been taking the comedy world by storm. Born in a small town in the Caribbean, Priya's humor has taken her to stages in New York, New Jersey, Canada, and all around the Bay Area. Whether she's talking about growing up with strict parents, navigating the dating world, or just sharing funny stories about her life, Priya's comedy is fresh and unexpected.

Priya is the winner of the Jokers Theatre and Comedy Club competition. She won producer’s pick in the 2021 Comedy Fringe Festival, and has opened for corporate comedian Brent Reed. She regularly performs with Bay Area favorites: Kabir Singh (AGT), Sammy Obeid (Netflix), and Larry (Bubbles) Brown (David Letterman), and producer of the show ‘Cougars on the Loose’, a standup show featuring ‘comedians of a certain age'.

Stand-Up Comedy Night at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre is made possible by our hospitality sponsor, Arabella Hotel Sedona.

Stand-Up Comedy Night hits the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, July 12 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

