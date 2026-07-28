The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Stand-Up Comedy Night with Claude Stuart live onstage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.

From packing comedy venues across the globe to regular television appearances on shows like "The Tonight Show" and "Last Comic Standing", veteran comedian Claude Stuart has come a long way from his down-home, southern roots. Claude's explosive, in-your-face, rapid-fire, madman stage style is truly an exhilarating assault on the senses; and it has evoked comparisons to golden era physical comedians such as Steve Martin, Robin Williams and Jim Carrey. Claudes unique brand of Don Rickles-esque crowd interaction, coupled with clever and well-written jokes, makes him not only the world's first "physical insult comedian" — but a "Comedy Triple Threat"!

Claude has starred in many national commercials (From Heniken to Jeep Cherokee to even Midol!) and hit TV shows, including "That 70s Show", "Scrubs", Will & Grace", "Comics Unleashed", "Agent Carter", Melissa & Joey", and "Last Man Standing". He has been in feature films such as Starship Troopers, Man On The Moon and Adam Carolla's Road Hard. He also created a show for The Tennis Channel that he wrote and hosted called "Game, Set & Laugh!"

Claude co-created and is starring in the critically acclaimed sketch series "High Land Parking "on Amazon Prime. His Drybar and Tubi Specials have helped him earn over 270,000 followers; and he just recorded a new album for SiriusXM.

Claude wrote for NBC's "FEEDING AMERICA" - which starred Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, and Adam Sandler; and he has been writing for the popular comedy show "FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK", starring Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, and Jeff "The Roastmaster" Ross; and he has gotten over 600 jokes on the air — more than anyone in the history of the program!

Stand-Up Comedy Night at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre is made possible by our hospitality sponsor, Arabella Hotel Sedona.

Stand-Up Comedy Night with Claude Stuart hits the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

