The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Stand-Up Comedy Night with Max Meisel live onstage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Max Meisel is an LA-based, New York-born comedian currently featuring for Tom Arnold on his sixty city, twelve-month stand-up tour around the United States and Canada aptly titled “My Crazy X-Wife” Comedy Tour.

Max is also the host and producer of BackDoor Comedy, a monthly comedy party combining music, a dance party, food pop-up, social mixer, and great comedy show. The event has been featured in E! News showcasing its unique take on live comedy and made its festival debut at the New York Comedy Festival in November 2025. After bringing the show to both coasts over the course of three years, BackDoor Comedy will be at the Netflix is a Joke Festival in Los Angeles in May 2026.

While Max desperately wants you to know he’s from New York, he can’t hide how happy he is living near the beach in Santa Monica as opposed to near the smelly, rat-infested subway station on 14th Street and 1st Ave. Truth be told, a comedy career is choice #2 for Max. All he ever wanted in life was to play football for the New York Giants, but there are not a lot of 5’4” Jewish football players in today’s world. While attending Syracuse University Max walked on to the football team and became the punt returner, getting his head ripped off multiple times. He definitely has CTE, which explains a lot, but he loves solo traveling, eating Italian food, and thoroughly enjoys watching his entire family fight with each other during holidays, weddings, bar mitzvahs, and other would-be celebratory events.

You can catch all of his updates on his website MaxMeisel.com

Stand-Up Comedy Night at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre is made possible by our hospitality sponsor, Arabella Hotel Sedona.

Stand-Up Comedy Night with Max Meisel takes the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

