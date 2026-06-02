Stand-Up Comedy Night with Michael Harrison

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Stand-Up Comedy Night live onstage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, June 13 at 7 p.m.

The show will feature headliner Michael Harrison with Bob Howard opening the evening.

MICHAEL HARRISON

Michael Harrison is an award-winning comedian, actor, filmmaker and podcaster. As a standup comedian, he tours the globe performing in comedy clubs, cruise ships, colleges, corporates, churches, and temples. Among his many achievements in the field, he has done an Amazon comedy special, Dry Bar comedy special, a nationally syndicated half hour comedy special, and a comedy album which debuted at #1 on I-tunes, Spotify, and Amazon. Avid radio listeners may have heard clips from this album on several programs all over Sirius XM where he is in constant rotation.

Michael was featured on the CBS late night show Comics Unleashed and in several prestigious comedy festivals including Montreal’s Just for Laughs, the Big Pine Comedy Festival in San Diego and at the New York Comedy Festival.

In the acting world, Michael has appeared on numerous TV shows including “The Bridge”, “A Good Cop”, “Queer as Folk”, and “Being Erica”. To add another feather to his cap, Michael also produced a series of satirical shorts that he wrote, directed and starred in! These shorts include the mockumentary "Selfish History Channel”, animated classic "Basement Biden", and the multi award-winning "Delusional Man at Work" and "Where's my White Privilege.” The latter of which earned him the Gold Award for the Best Actor in a Comedy from the Best Actor Awards-NY and was a Finalist for Funniest Short at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival.

Michael also produced and moderated the hit podcast “Character Debates”. This podcast earned him the Audience award at the Dark Comedy Filmfest, Best Comedic Podcast at Minnesota Webfest, and was nominated for best Comedic Podcast from the World Wide Comedy Awards and All the Laughs Comedy Awards in Atlanta.

Charming, candid, and laugh-out-loud funny, Michael Harrison is an act you won’t want to miss.

BOB HOWARD

Bob Howard is an attorney who took a standup comedy class in 1993 at the tender age of 42. The assignment was to write a five-minute comedy routine to perform at graduation. He always finishes his assignments and that has led to him performing at venues big and small in the Southwest. He won the 2001 Funniest Person in the Valley contest in Phoenix in 2001 and the John O’Connor Humor award in 2013. He has shared the stage with Wanda Sykes, Nate Bargatze, Dan Levy and numerous others. He focuses on the lighter side of being an attorney, growing old and the ups and downs of trying to be a stand up comedian. He often incorporates his guitar into the act with observations about living in the Grand Canyon state. At age 74, he is just hitting his stride in a career that shows it’s never too late to be funny.

Stand-Up Comedy Night at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre is made possible by our hospitality sponsor, Arabella Hotel Sedona.

Stand-Up Comedy Night with Michael Harrison hits the stage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

