STAR Party @ Red Rock State Park

Experience the dark skies of Red Rock State Park! Learn about the stars, planets, and astrophenomena! Start with a presentation at the picnic ramada, followed by sky viewing through telescopes provided by local astronomy club, AstroVerde. This program will be complemented by moonless conditions, which are ideal for deep-sky viewing. Constellations like Orion, Taurus, and Perseus rise clearer as autumn progresses, making it an optimal time to spot star clusters and nebulae. November 7 also marks the official end of the Orionid meteor shower baseline activity period. Online reservations are required to attend the event. Thank you to our event partners Astronomers of the Verde Valley and Keep Sedona Beautiful. A kids craft will be available for youth ages 12 and under.