Star Talks: Mapping The Dark Side Of The Universe With The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope 

Dr. Eric Huff will talk about what the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will tell us about dark energy. Roman is the last in the line of major observatories aimed at studying dark energy for which planning started more than 20 years ago, and she's being launched just as her peers are starting to find hints that dark energy may be evolving, and not constant as was previously thought. Dr. Eric Huff was born and raised in Bullhead City, Arizona. After focusing on Physics and Mathematics at University of Arizona in Tucson, he went on to earn his PhD at University of California, Berkeley. He's worked on an assorted topics from Jovian moons to observational cosmology. Star Talks are held in partnership with Prescott Astronomy Club and presented with funding from Friends of the Prescott Public Library.