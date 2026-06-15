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Star Talks: PAC Member Presentations

Star Talks: PAC Member Presentations

Enjoy a series of presentations where Prescott Astronomy Club (PAC) members share details about their current astronomy projects. Star Talks are held in partnership with Prescott Astronomy Club and presented with funding from Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

Prescott Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.
Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov
http://www.prescottlibrary.info