Star Talks: Rocks to Rocket Fuel: Volcanoes on the Moon
Star Talks: Rocks to Rocket Fuel: Volcanoes on the Moon
Explore how different types of volcanoes erupt on the moon and how rocks on the moon can be turned into rocket fuel in this special presentation by Lori M. Pigue, PhD, Lunar Volcanologist at the USGS Astrogeology Science Center.Star Talks are held in partnership with Prescott Astronomy Club and presented with funding from Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
Prescott Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 2 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
Prescott Public Library
215 E. Goodwin St.Prescott, Arizona 86303
(928) 777-1537
youth.services@prescott-az.gov