Star Talks: Welcome to the Lowell Discovery Telescope

The 4.3-meter diameter Lowell Discovery Telescope (LDT) opened its mirror to the sky in 2012, in Happy Jack, AZ. On any given night, you are as likely to find someone studying potentially hazardous asteroids and exoplanets, as you are someone following up the latest gamma-ray burst or gravitational wave source. This talk will look at how the LDT came to be, what makes it work and how we optimize it to match the always evolving scientific interests of our user community. Dr. Stephen Levine is an Astronomer at Lowell Observatory and the Lowell Discovery Telescope (LDT) Scientist. He joined Lowell to lead the science commissioning of the 4.3-meter LDT and working to optimize the use of the telescope and fostering collaboration between scientists, engineers, and operations staff. Star Talks are held in partnership with Prescott Astronomy Club and presented with funding from Friends of the Prescott Public Library.