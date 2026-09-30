Stargazer Collaborative Theater Presents: Company

Company features a brilliantly brisk and energetic score containing many of Stephen Sondheim's best known songs. From musical theatre's most renowned composer, Company is largely regarded as a trailblazer of the dark-comedy, modern-musical genre and the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics and Best Book.⁠

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There will be multiple dates and times between November 6 -15, so make sure to check out what is available!⁠