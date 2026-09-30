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Stargazer Collaborative Theater Presents: Company

Stargazer Collaborative Theater Presents: Company

Company features a brilliantly brisk and energetic score containing many of Stephen Sondheim's best known songs. From musical theatre's most renowned composer, Company is largely regarded as a trailblazer of the dark-comedy, modern-musical genre and the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics and Best Book.⁠

There will be multiple dates and times between November 6 -15, so make sure to check out what is available!⁠

Coconino Center for the Arts
$23.18
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Coconino Center for the Arts
(928) 779-2300
jcomnick@creativeflagstaff.org
https://coconinoarts.org/
Coconino Center for the Arts
2300 N. Fort Valley Rd
Flagstaff, Arizona 86001
(928) 779-2300
https://coconinoarts.org/