STEAM Lab: Cooking with the Sun!

Join us for a sunny exploration of solar energy! In this hands-on STEAM Lab, kids will design and build their own solar ovens using simple materials to harness the power of the sun. Participants will test how sunlight can be captured and converted into heat as they make delicious s'mores, observing energy transfer in action. Participants will also get creative by customizing their solar ovens and experimenting with ways to make them more effective, combining engineering, problem-solving, and hands-on fun. This STEAM Lab is designed for kids ages 7-11 and promotes engineering skills, critical thinking, observation, and scientific discovery. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537. Prescott Public Library and Yavapai Exploration and Science are teaming up to offer school-age children a chance to experience STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) through interactive and engaging activities. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.