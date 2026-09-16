STEAM Lab: Energy & Forces-Catapult Physics

Join us for a launching exploration of physics and engineering! In this hands-on STEAM Lab, kids will design and build their own catapults while investigating force, trajectory, and energy transfer. Participants will test their creations to see how far and how accurately they can launch objects. Kids will experiment with their catapult designs, measure and graph their results, and compare how different designs affect each launch. They will use the engineering design process to make adjustments and discover how changing a system can change its performance. This STEAM Lab is designed for kids ages 7-11 and promotes engineering, physics, data analysis, problem-solving, and critical thinking. Register online, at the Youth Desk, or call 928.777.1537. Prescott Public Library and Yavapai Exploration and Science are teaming up to offer school-age children a chance to experience STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) through interactive and engaging activities. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.